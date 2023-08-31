Crotone,
CalcioSport
Tempo di lettura: 12s
di

Zauli: “Pronti per la sfida di Catania” [VIDEO]

Tutto pronto per l’esordio in campionato del Crotone di mister Zauli, che domani incontrerà nella prima gara stagionale il Catania in trasferta. Il tecnico questa mattina ha incontrato la stampa per la consueta conferenza pre-gara.

 

Crotone, preso un attaccante: ecco Dardan Vuthaj