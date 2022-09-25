Crotone,
Politica
Elezioni, alle 12.00 a Crotone ha votato il 14,90% degli aventi diritto

Elezioni Politiche 2022
Alle ore 12.00 nella città di Crotone ha votato il 14,90% degli aventi diritto al voto
Alle precedenti consultazioni del 2018 alle ore 12.00 aveva votato il 16,51% degli aventi diritto al voto

