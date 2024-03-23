Flash
Tempo di lettura: 11s
di Adnkronos

Ultraleggero precipita nel trevigiano: 2 morti

(Adnkronos) – Un velivolo ultraleggero è precipitato a Trevignano in Vicolo Alpini, in provincia di Treviso. Le due persone a bordo sono morte. Sul posto le pattuglie dei Carabinieri. —cronacawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

Fratelli d'Italia, Milani fa passo indietro a Congresso Roma: "Tendo la mano a Perissa"