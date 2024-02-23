Flash
di Adnkronos

Modena, si barrica in casa con la moglie a Pavullo: trattative in corso

(Adnkronos) – Un uomo si è barricato in casa a Pavullo nel modenese. Sul posto i carabinieri. L'uomo potrebbe essere armato e si è chiuso nell'abitazione insieme alla moglie.  —cronacawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

