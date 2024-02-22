Flash
di Adnkronos

Giorgio Palù si è dimesso dalla presidenza dell’Aifa

(Adnkronos) – Giorgio Palù si è dimesso dalla presidenza dell'Agenzia italiana del farmaco Aifa. Lo dichiara il virologo all'Adnkronos Salute. —cronacawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

