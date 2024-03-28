Flash
di Adnkronos

Flavio Briatore operato al cuore a Milano

(Adnkronos) – Flavio Briatore è stato operato al cuore all'ospedale San Raffaele di Milano per un tumore cardiaco benigno. E' quanto apprende l'Adnkronos Salute. —spettacoliwebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

