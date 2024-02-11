Flash
di Adnkronos

Amadeus saluta Sanremo, la standing ovation in sala stampa – Video

(Adnkronos) – Amadeus commosso in sala stampa a Sanremo. Il direttore artistico del Festival, al passo d'addio dopo 5 edizioni, viene salutato con una standing ovation. —spettacoliwebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

