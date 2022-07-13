Crotone,
“Al sindaco voce non interessa il rifacimento delle scuole”

Riceviamo e pubblichiamo

“La scuola è al centro del PNRR con una serie di riforme (6 per l’esattezza) e 11 linee di intervento per modernizzare le infrastrutture e riformare le competenze delle nuove generazioni e dei docenti. È importante che siano dedicate diverse linee di intervento per modernizzare gli edifici scolastici, in particolare in luoghi come Crotone dove gli studenti sono costretti ogni giorno a fare lezione in edifici fatiscenti e in luoghi che tutto hanno a che vedere tranne che con l’edilizia scolastica.

Evidentemente questo problema non interessa più di tanto all’attuale amministrazione di Crotone che ha deciso di non partecipare al bando per la messa in sicurezza e la riqualificazione delle scuole.

Il sindaco Voce dovrebbe spiegare il motivo per cui ha deciso di escludere il Comune dalla corsa per il rifacimento delle scuole. Queste dovrebbero rientrare di diritto in un piano strategico (sempre che ce ne sia uno) di rilancio e sviluppo urbano.

Perché non è stato previsto alcun intervento di riqualificazione delle strutture scolastiche, come quella abbandonata già sede della biblioteca comunale, ormai chiusa con ordinanza comunale da oltre otto anni, che aveva ospitato alcune sezioni dell’istituto Gravina?
E ancora quale sarà la sorte di altre strutture, come la scuola elementare e materna del quartiere S. Francesco, già inserita nella progettualità di Agenda Urbana, ma che allo stato versa anch’essa in stato di abbandono. Quando partirà l’attuazione degli interventi?

Davvero il comune intende lasciare gli studenti di Crotone in strutture vandalizzate da teppisti? Davvero intende lasciare insegnanti, presidi e collaboratori scolastici senza strutture che possano permettere loro di svolgere un lavoro essenziale per la collettività?

Vorremmo che le nostre domande non fossero lasciate senza risposta, ma che si arrivi a una assunzione di responsabilità da parte di chi prende (o meno) le decisioni. La scuola è un presidio sociale e un luogo che permette la creazione di una collettività, la riduzione delle disuguaglianze, la nascita e la formazione dei talenti del futuro. Chi ha scritto il Piano di Ripresa e Resilienza ha capito che si può ripartire solo se la scuola diventa veramente moderna, l’amministrazione di Crotone, evidentemente, No…”
Giovani Democratici Crotone
