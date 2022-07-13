“Al sindaco voce non interessa il rifacimento delle scuole”

Riceviamo e pubblichiamo

“La scuola è al centro del PNRR con una serie di riforme (6 per l’esattezza) e 11 linee di intervento per modernizzare le infrastrutture e riformare le competenze delle nuove generazioni e dei docenti. È importante che siano dedicate diverse linee di intervento per modernizzare gli edifici scolastici, in particolare in luoghi come Crotone dove gli studenti sono costretti ogni giorno a fare lezione in edifici fatiscenti e in luoghi che tutto hanno a che vedere tranne che con l’edilizia scolastica.