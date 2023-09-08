Crotone,
Cultura
Tempo di lettura: 1m 14s
di

A Elia Bruè il Premio Pitagora 2023, il 22 settembre la consegna

Il Dipartimento di Matematica e Informatica dell’Università della Calabria (DeMaCS), con il patrocinio e la supervisione scientifica dell’Unione Matematica Italiana e con la collaborazione del Consorzio Jobel, ha promosso e organizzato l’edizione 2023 del Premio Pitagora, iniziativa rivolta a brillanti matematiche e matematici che abbiano ottenuto importanti risultati scientifici nel settore della matematica.Elia Bruè è il vincitore del Premio Pitagora 2023, in virtù di un profilo scientifico di assoluta eccellenza a livello internazionale. Maceratese di nascita, ha conseguito il dottorato di ricerca presso la Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa, ha ricoperto per due anni una posizione di post-doc presso l’Institute for Advanced Study di Princeton ed è attualmente ricercatore presso l’Università Bocconi di Milano. Già vincitore nel 2021 del premio Iapichino promosso dall’Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei e nel 2022 del premio Stampacchia promosso dalla Società Nazionale di Scienze, Lettere e Arti, Elia Bruè conduce le proprie attività di ricerca in vari ambiti della matematica, in particolare con studi sulla geometria riemanniana e sulla meccanica dei fluidi molto noti e apprezzati a livello internazionale. La cerimonia di conferimento del Premio si terrà il 22 settembre, alle ore 19:30, al Museo e Giardini di Pitagora di Crotone. La serata sarà aperta da Piermarco Cannarsa, Presidente dell’Unione Matematica Italiana con i saluti istituzionali. Seguirà il conferimento del Premio Pitagora al vincitore Elia Bruè, che terrà una “Lectio Magistralis”.

