Scossa di terremoto nel Crotonese, avvertita in diversi punti

Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo stimata tra 3.1 e 3.6 è stata avvertita nel crotonese. Un’altra scossa si era verificata questa mattina a 6 km di profondità da Isola Capo Rizzuto.

