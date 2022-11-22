Crotone,
Cronaca



Papanice, chiuso il serbatoio per l’acqua fino alle 14.00

Qualche minuto  Congesi ha comunicato che per la riparazione di una perdita urgente in via Pieta’ (Frazione Papanice) è stato chiuso il serbatoio di Papanice fino alle ore 14.00.

