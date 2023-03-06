Crotone,
Nizami Hamid seppelito a Crotone, ieri sarebbe stato il suo compleanno: avrebbe festeggiato 24 anni [video]

Ieri sarebbe stato il suo compleanno, avrebbe soffiato 24 candeline. Nizami Hamid, afgano, è il primo ad aver lasciato il Palamilone e verrà seppellito a Crotone.
Il Consiglio dei Ministri si terrà giovedì pomeriggio a Cutro