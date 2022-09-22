Crotone,
Cronaca
Tempo di lettura: 9s
di

Avis, domenica raccolta sangue presso la parrocchia San Paolo di Crotone

L’ Avis comunale di Crotone comunica che domenica 25 settembre 2022 dalle ore 08.00 alle ore 11.00, si terrà una raccolta di sangue presso i locali della Parrocchia San Paolo di Crotone.

Gdf Crotone: celebrata la festa di San Matteo, patrono del corpo