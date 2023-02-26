Crotone,
Costume
Steccato: più di 30 cadaveri recuperati, tra loro diversi bambini. Bilancio destinato a salire [FOTO]

Le prime foto dalla spiaggia di Steccato di Cutro, dove sono ancora in corso le operazioni dei soccorsi e delle forze dell’ordine

FOTO BRUNO PALERMO

Tragedia a Steccato: barcone contro gli scogli, 40 i morti. C'è anche un neonato, erano in 135
